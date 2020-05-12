Munn Arena Renovation on Hold

Michigan State University's Munn Arena renovation project reportedly is now on hold indefinitely. Work began on the $18 million project last fall and was interrupted in March by the Corona Virus issues. Construction work has resumed around Michigan, but not at Munn. Michigan State's hockey team will re-use its former locker room set up for the coming season-- new locker rooms were to be in place at the project's original completion date, October 1st. The ice has been removed from Munn Arena and there is no word on when it will return given that there are no students on campus for the summer.