Moustakas Signs With Reds

UNDATED (AP) -- All-Star infielder Mike Moustakas has completed a $64 million, four-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, the biggest free agent deal in franchise history.

They agreed to the deal earlier in the week. Moustakas was in Cincinnati to sign it Thursday and get introduced at the team's annual fan festival.

He gets $12 million next year, $14 million in 2021, $16 million in 2022 and $18 million in 2023. Cincinnati has a $20 million option for 2024 with a $4 million buyout.

Moustakas has a $250,000 bonus for winning an MVP award, $200,000 for finishing second and $150,000 for third. He would receive $100,000 for winning a Gold Glove, and $75,000 apiece for becoming an All-Star or winning a Silver Slugger. He will donate 1% of his base salary to the Reds' charity.

The Reds have become active in free agency the last two years, trying to escape a rut of six straight losing seasons. They signed Moustakas from the NL Central-rival Brewers.

