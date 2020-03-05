More Sports Evens Affected By The Virus

UNDATED (AP) -- More international sporting events are being affected by the virus outbreak.

Italy's Six Nations rugby match against England next week was postponed on Thursday because of the virus outbreak in the country.

Italy's visit to Ireland in Dublin scheduled for this Saturday was already postponed, but tournament organizers insisted all of the remaining matches in the last two rounds were going ahead as scheduled.

The decision to put off the Italy-England men's, women's and under-20 matches in Italy over March 14-15 followed the decree from the Italian government on Wednesday that all sporting events in Italy must take place without spectators until April 3. Schools and universities throughout the country have been shut until March 15.

The COVID-19 virus has infected more than 3,000 people and caused more than 100 deaths in Italy.

Also Thursday, the cycling season was plunged further into disarray after the Strade Bianche (STRAH'-day bee-AHN'-kay) men's and women's races in Italy were canceled because of the outbreak. The races were to be held on Saturday. Race organizer RCS Sport hopes a new date can be found on the calendar.

