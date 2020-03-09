More Sporting Events Affected By Virus

UNDATED (AP) - More sporting events in Europe and Asia have been affected by the spreading coronavirus after one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world was postponed.

The BNP Paribas Open, set to begin this week in the California desert, won't be played as scheduled after a case of the virus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley. The announcement to cancel the tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, came after many players were already in the desert practicing. Qualifying matches were to begin Monday, with women's main draw matches starting Wednesday and the men's draw beginning Thursday.

French police say the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes will be played without fans. It is the second of the four matches in the competition this week to be played in an empty stadium.

The virus also forced the postponement of the Six Nations rugby match between France and Ireland. French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu says the decision was taken after discussions with tournament organizers and the French rugby federation.

All sports in Italy are expected to be halted because of the virus outbreak. That includes games in the country’s top soccer division and preparatory events for the Tokyo Olympics. The Italian Olympic Committee oversees all sporting events in the country. It says the suspension will last until April 3 and that it would request a government decree to impose its decision. Serie A has not been canceled since World War II. Events around the world have been affected by the spreading virus.

