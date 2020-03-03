More Issues For Red Sox Pitcher Sale

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has soreness in his throwing elbow and has undergone an MRI. Manager Ron Roenicke said Sale felt the soreness Monday, one day after throwing batting practice. Dr. James Andrews will review the MRI. Sale threw about 18 pitches in batting practice Sunday, the first time he faced hitters since Aug,. 13. He went on the injured list with elbow inflammation and finished 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 starts. Sale already was slated to start this season on the IL after reporting to camp with pneumonia.

 
