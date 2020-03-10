More Honors For MSU Pitcher

Michigan State redshirt junior pitcher Mason Erla has been named the Big Ten Conference pitcher of the week, the league announced Tuesday. Erla was also named the Collegiat eBaseball Newspaper's national player of the week with another player on Monday. The honor is MSU's first pitcher of the week award since Dakota Mekkes back iin March, 2016. MSU has a 9-6 record and plays three games at Indiana State this week end.