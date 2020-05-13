More Corona Virus Sports Updats



- The South Korean women’s golf tour is starting up again. The KLPGA Championship opens on Thursday, without fans on the course. Organizers say social distancing will be practiced by players and tournament officials. Players will also have hand sanitizers available. The tournament at the Lakewood Country Club located east of the capital Seoul was originally schedule for April 30 through May 3. Women’s golf joins South Korea’s professional baseball and soccer leagues, which have already restarted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

- Golf courses in England are reopening as part of some modest socially distanced easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Starting Wednesday, people in England can exercise more than once a day and with one person from outside their household, provided the rule to remain more than six feet apart is adhered to. In addition, outdoor tennis and basketball courts can be used, and people will also be able to swim in lakes and the sea.

- The Italian soccer league is hoping to resume competition on June 13. The date was agreed to during a video conference with all 20 Serie A clubs. It is subject to approval by the Italian government. Full team training will restart on May 18 after a revised medical protocol was approved. The clubs have already resumed training on an individual basis.

- The Portuguese soccer league says it will delay its restart until June 4. The league was expected to resume at the end of May but will wait another week so there is time to “rigorously inspect stadiums and conduct medical tests on all professionals involved” in the matches. The league says it hopes to serve as an example of “good practices” for the rest of the Portuguese society during the coronavirus pandemic.

- Players from a soccer club in southeastern Spain (Elche) did not return to practice on Wednesday as a protest against reduced salaries. The players for the second-division club were supposed to practice at the team’s stadium but decided to keep training at home to show their discontentment with the team’s decision not to lift the furloughs that had been put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players had their salaries - and working hours - reduced by 70%. They want to resume earning full salaries now that they are back to training and the league is expected to restart.

- The players at French rugby club Toulouse have offered to take a pay cut amid the coronavirus pandemic. The players at the 20-time French champions say they told club president Bernard Lemaitre they are willing to accept “a significant decrease” in earnings. They did not give any figures regarding the amount of the proposed decrease.

- Ferrari says it has developed a ventilator for hospitals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The Formula One team says it created a device that is easy to use and assemble in conjunction with the Italian Institute of Technology. Ferrari says it was designed in only five weeks and can be produced using easily available materials at a lower cost than normal ventilators. The ventilator has been designed to meet the typical demands of medium intensive care and the technical specifications are available as an open source project.

- The Japan Sumo Association says a 28-year-old sumo wrestler has died from the coronavirus. The association identified the wrestler as Shoubushi and said he died of multiple-organ failure. He is reported to have been the first sumo wrestler to die from the virus, and among the youngest to die in Japan. The sumo association said the wrestler developed a fever on April 4 but could not get a test or find a hospital until his symptoms worsened. He was accepted four days later.

- Beach volleyball teams will have an extra year to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The system will otherwise remain the same. Most teams qualify by earning points on the international tour. The deadline for Tokyo had been this June but now it will be June 13, 2021. Additional spots in the Olympic tournament will be decided at continental tournaments that will be held until June 27 of next year. The FIVB world tour is currently on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

- Oaklawn plans to reopen its casino next to the racetrack in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Monday. General manager Wayne Smith says state and health officials have given the go-ahead to do so with new health and hygiene protocols in place. The casino will operate at 33% capacity, staff and visitors will have their temperatures checked upon entry and must wear masks, and guests must show ID in case contact tracing is needed. Inside the casino, gamblers will be limited to every other slot machine, there will be no more than three players per blackjack table, craps will be limited to three players per side of each table, and live roulette won’t be open. Oaklawn’s racing season ended May 2 without spectators.

