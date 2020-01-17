Monken To Join Georgia Football Staff



ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia coach Kirby Smart is turning control of the Bulldogs' offense over to veteran NFL and college coach Todd Monken. Smart has named Monken the team's offensive coordinator. Monken replaces James Coley, who will remain on staff as assistant head coach. Monken was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2019. He also was Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator for three years following three years as the Southern Miss coach. Smart says Monken has a history of coaching explosive offenses. Monken will face a rebuilding job at Georgia, which had quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D'Andre Swift and three offensive linemen leave early for the NFL.

