Moneyball League Canceled This Summer

Lansing's Moneyball Pro Am Summer Basketball League has been canceled for 2020. This would have been year 17. League founder and owner Desmond Ferguson made the announcement Wednesday citing too many issues with the Corona Virus. The league normally plays Tuesdays and Thursdays from the end of June through early August featuring many current Michigan State players. Games this year would have been played at Lansing's Waverly High School. Ferguson hopes to resume the league and with girls competition as well, next year.