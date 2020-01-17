Minnesota Adds Non Conference Football Opponents

MINNEAPOLIS (AP- Minnesota has completed nonconference football schedules for the next six seasons. The Big Ten school will play home games against Rhode Island and Nevada in 2024 and Buffalo in 2025. The slate for 2020 includes Florida Atlantic, Tennessee Tech and BYU. In 2021, the Gophers host Miami of Ohio and Bowling Green and visit Colorado. Colorado comes to Minnesota in 2022, along with New Mexico State and Western Illinois. The Gophers play at North Carolina in 2023 and host Eastern Michigan and Louisiana-Lafayette. North Carolina visits Minnesota in 2024, as does Bowling Green in 2025. The Gophers play at BYU in 2025.