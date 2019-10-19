Mid-Michigan High School Football Scores - Week 8

LANSING, MI. (WILX) - Game of the Week:
Mason 21, Portland 17

Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Fowler 7

Lansing Catholic 56, Fowlerville 7

Holt 37, Okemos 3

Detroit Country Day 58, Haslett 6

Cadillac 49, Ionia 35

Leslie 24, Eaton Rapids 23

St. Johns 41, Detroit Community 0

Dansville 22, Fulton 12

Saranac 52, Potterville 28

Perry 67, Holton 12

Pinckney 49, Jackson 12

Stockbridge 47, Wyoming Lee 6

Chelsea 41, Tecumseh 0

Dexter 49, Ypsilanti Lincoln 43

Michigan Center 28, East Jackson 6

Everett 26, Grand Ledge 16

Dewitt 30, St. Joesph 14

East Lansing 48, Waverly 7

Laingsburg 40, Bath 16

Grass Lake 25, Manchester 8

Addison 40, Napoleon 10

Hanover-Horton 56, Vandercook Lake 0

Reading 46, Springport 0

Durand 20, Ovid-Elsie 8

Linden 63, Corunna 27

Williamston 35, Olivet 28

Eastern 13, Sexton 7

8-Man Football - Friday

Vermontville Maple Valley 24, Webberville 8

8-Man Football - Saturday

Crystal Falls Forest Park, Morrice

Portland St. Patrick, Bellaire

 