Mid-Michigan High School Basketball Scores

BOYS Scores:
Okemos 60, Waverly 41
Lansing Eastern 57, Williamston 50
East Lansing 64, Holt 57
Laingsburg 76, Potterville 74
Eaton Rapids 66, Charlotte 34
DeWitt 77, Everett 73 (OT)
Lansing Catholic 82, Portland 55
Sexton 60, Ionia 57
Mason 52, St. Johns 30
GIRLS Scores:
Waverly 50, Okemos 46
Williamston 67, Lansing Eastern 15
Eaton Rapids 40, Charlotte 29
DeWitt 64, Everett 24
Haslett 55, Fowlerville 24
Lansing Catholic 47, Portland 43 (OT)
Ionia 75, Sexton 20
St. Johns 38, Mason 21
East Lansing 71, Holt 30