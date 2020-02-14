Mid-Michigan High School Basketball Scores

Posted:

BOYS Scores:

Okemos 60, Waverly 41

Lansing Eastern 57, Williamston 50

East Lansing 64, Holt 57

Laingsburg 76, Potterville 74

Eaton Rapids 66, Charlotte 34

DeWitt 77, Everett 73 (OT)

Lansing Catholic 82, Portland 55

Sexton 60, Ionia 57

Mason 52, St. Johns 30

GIRLS Scores:
Waverly 50, Okemos 46

Williamston 67, Lansing Eastern 15

Eaton Rapids 40, Charlotte 29

DeWitt 64, Everett 24

Haslett 55, Fowlerville 24

Lansing Catholic 47, Portland 43 (OT)

Ionia 75, Sexton 20

St. Johns 38, Mason 21

East Lansing 71, Holt 30

 