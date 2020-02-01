Mid-Michigan High School Basketball Scores

Posted:

LANSING, MI - GIRL'S Basketball Scores:

Okemos 50, Grand Ledge 39

Fowlerville 44, Lansing Eastern 36

East Lansing 78, Waverly 23

Lansing Catholic 51, Charlotte 37

Eaton Rapids 61, Sexton 26

Jackson 70, Pinckney 53

Quincy 52, Reading 27

Portland 48, Ionia 24

Jonesville 49, Homer 23

Williamston 43, St. Johns 30

Perry 53, Lake Odessa Lkwd. 32

Leslie 48, Olivet 47

Parma Western 61, Jackson Northwest 58

Stockbridge 51, Vermontville M.V. 35

Ovid-Elsie 51, Durand 29

B.C. Pennfield 40, Jackson Lumen Christi 34

BOY'S Basketball Scores:

Okemos 52, Grand Ledge 43

Lansing Catholic 76, Charlotte 63

Lansing Eastern 59, Fowlerville 57

DeWitt 51, Flint Powers Catholic 44

Reading 61, Quincy 49

Ionia 51, Portland 32

Homer 52, Jonesville 46

Williamston 74, St. Johns 49

Perry 48, Lake Odessa Lkwd. 43

Leslie 65, Olivet 42

Everett 80, Holt 68

Stockbridge 69, Vermontville M.V. 41

Ovid-Elsie 59, Durand 29

B.C. Pennfield 66, Jackson Lumen Christi 61

Eaton Rapids 60, Sexton 39

Laingsburg 56, Bath 41

Fulton 58, Saranac 41

East Lansing 65, Waverly 59

Vandercook Lake 57, East Jackson 49

Fowler 51, Portland St. Patrick 32

 