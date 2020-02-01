Mid-Michigan High School Basketball Scores

LANSING, MI - GIRL'S Basketball Scores:
Okemos 50, Grand Ledge 39
Fowlerville 44, Lansing Eastern 36
East Lansing 78, Waverly 23
Lansing Catholic 51, Charlotte 37
Eaton Rapids 61, Sexton 26
Jackson 70, Pinckney 53
Quincy 52, Reading 27
Portland 48, Ionia 24
Jonesville 49, Homer 23
Williamston 43, St. Johns 30
Perry 53, Lake Odessa Lkwd. 32
Leslie 48, Olivet 47
Parma Western 61, Jackson Northwest 58
Stockbridge 51, Vermontville M.V. 35
Ovid-Elsie 51, Durand 29
B.C. Pennfield 40, Jackson Lumen Christi 34
BOY'S Basketball Scores:
Okemos 52, Grand Ledge 43
Lansing Catholic 76, Charlotte 63
Lansing Eastern 59, Fowlerville 57
DeWitt 51, Flint Powers Catholic 44
Reading 61, Quincy 49
Ionia 51, Portland 32
Homer 52, Jonesville 46
Williamston 74, St. Johns 49
Perry 48, Lake Odessa Lkwd. 43
Leslie 65, Olivet 42
Everett 80, Holt 68
Stockbridge 69, Vermontville M.V. 41
Ovid-Elsie 59, Durand 29
B.C. Pennfield 66, Jackson Lumen Christi 61
Eaton Rapids 60, Sexton 39
Laingsburg 56, Bath 41
Fulton 58, Saranac 41
East Lansing 65, Waverly 59
Vandercook Lake 57, East Jackson 49
Fowler 51, Portland St. Patrick 32