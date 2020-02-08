Mid-Michigan High School Basketball Scores - Feb. 7

GIRL'S Basketball Scores:
Grand Ledge 65, Waverly 31
Jonesville 37, Reading 36
Ionia 54, Charlotte 46
Portland 61, Sexton 22
Mason 32, Lansing Eastern 27
Stockbridge 41, Leslie 23
Olivet 38, Lake Odessa Lakewood 29
Perry 50, Lansing Christian 44
Chelsea 58, Jackson 54
B.C. Harper Creek 46, Jackson Northwest 29
Jackson Lumen Christi 47, Hastings 35
Parma Western 47, B.C. Pennfield 31
Williamston 66, Fowlerville 34
Haslett 43, St. Johns 33
Eaton Rapids 54, Lansing Catholic 44
East Lansing 57, DeWitt 42
BOY'S Basketball Scores:
Grand Ledge 80, Waverly 64
Ionia 62, Charlotte 56
Portland 63, Sexton 62
Lansing Eastern 49, Mason 42
Haslett 68, St. Johns 35
Dansville 65, Portland St. Patrick 47
Fowler 52, Fulton 41
Potterville 65, Bath 50
Leslie 67, Stockbridge 57
Lake Odessa Lakewood 57, Olivet 47
Perry 46, Lansing Christian 43
Williamston 75, Fowlerville 45
Pewamo-Westphalia 54, Laingsburg 36
Lansing Catholic 44, Eaton Rapids 42
East Lansing 50, DeWitt 37