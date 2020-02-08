Mid-Michigan High School Basketball Scores - Feb. 7

GIRL'S Basketball Scores:

Grand Ledge 65, Waverly 31

Jonesville 37, Reading 36

Ionia 54, Charlotte 46

Portland 61, Sexton 22

Mason 32, Lansing Eastern 27

Stockbridge 41, Leslie 23

Olivet 38, Lake Odessa Lakewood 29

Perry 50, Lansing Christian 44

Chelsea 58, Jackson 54

B.C. Harper Creek 46, Jackson Northwest 29

Jackson Lumen Christi 47, Hastings 35

Parma Western 47, B.C. Pennfield 31

Williamston 66, Fowlerville 34

Haslett 43, St. Johns 33

Eaton Rapids 54, Lansing Catholic 44

East Lansing 57, DeWitt 42

BOY'S Basketball Scores:

Grand Ledge 80, Waverly 64

Ionia 62, Charlotte 56

Portland 63, Sexton 62

Lansing Eastern 49, Mason 42

Haslett 68, St. Johns 35

Dansville 65, Portland St. Patrick 47

Fowler 52, Fulton 41

Potterville 65, Bath 50

Leslie 67, Stockbridge 57

Lake Odessa Lakewood 57, Olivet 47

Perry 46, Lansing Christian 43

Williamston 75, Fowlerville 45

Pewamo-Westphalia 54, Laingsburg 36

Lansing Catholic 44, Eaton Rapids 42

East Lansing 50, DeWitt 37

 