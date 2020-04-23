Michigan's Wagner Staying in School



ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan guard Franz Wagner says he is returning for his sophomore season. Wagner started 27 games last season, averaging 11.6 points and leading the team in steals. The 6-foot-9 German missed the first four games because of a fractured wrist. Isaiah Livers of the Wolverines is testing the NBA draft waters, but Wagner decided not to go that route. Michigan also announced that forward Austin Davis had surgery on Monday on his right shoulder and is expected to recover fully. He could be ready to return in early October.

