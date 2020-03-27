Michigan golf courses forced to close

When Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, there was a bit of confusion as to whether this would apply to golf courses.

We now have the answer and unfortunately for avid golfers, courses are being forced to close.

The Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) said on their website (GAM.org) that the courses must remain closed adding, "As needed, however, golf courses may designate workers to leave their home for work if their in-person presence is strictly necessary to conduct the minimum basic operations listed in section 4(b) of the order. Minimum basic operations do not include serving members of the public."

Golf courses like Brookshire Inn and Golf Club are being forced to turn customers away.

"We've turned away a lot of people in the last two days, yes. Tons of people trying to get their kids out on the golf course while they aren't in school and teach them something new and members," Brookshire's event coordinator Melissa Foss said. She continued saying, "The weather is starting to warm up and they are ready to get out there and play golf and they can't."

Brookshire Inn is still open but only for carry-out. Foss said while they are lucky to live in a great community like Williamston, they are still losing business not being able to open their doors for normal sit-down meals.