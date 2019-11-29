Michigan beats No. 8 Gonzaga 82-64 to win Atlantis title

Isaiah Livers scored 21 points and Michigan again overwhelmed a highly ranked opponent with its flowing offense to beat No. 8 Gonzaga 82-64 in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jon Teske added 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who beat sixth-ranked North Carolina on Thursday and finished a memorable three-game run to the title by giving first-year coach Juwan Howard another marquee win.

Killian Tillie had 20 points for Gonzaga.

