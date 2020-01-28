Michigan State prepares to host Northwestern

The Michigan State Men's Basketball team slid three spots to number 14 in the latest AP poll.

The Spartans split two road games this past week, but return to action Wednesday night.

If you took a peek at the Big Ten standings, you might think this is an easy win for the Spartans as the Wildcats sit in dead last in the conference. However, Spartan Head Coach Tom Izzo said that's not a guarantee.

"Any time you have a home game against a team you've beat and they've struggled a little bit it's a trap game. So I'm concerned about that. They are a dangerous team. They played Illinois to the buzzer, they played Maryland kind of to the buzzer, they lost a tough game last week to Ohio State. We won the first game by 5 but they've gotten stronger and better since that game," Izzo said.

The game tips off at 6:30 pm. and can be seen on the Big Ten network.

The Spartans will take on Wisconsin on Saturday.

