Michigan State opens at No. 1 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

Michigan State is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball preseason poll for the first time in program history.

The Spartans took the top spot on 60 of 65 ballots in results released Monday. Kentucky was No. 2 with two first-place votes, while third-ranked Kansas received the other three.

Michigan State had been ranked No. 1 for 12 weeks all-time in the AP poll before Monday, but never to start a season.

Tom Izzo's Spartans return star Cassius Winston, along with starters Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry from a 32-win team that reached the Final Four.

Duke is ranked fourth, followed by Louisville, Florida, Maryland, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Villanova to round out the top 10.

Reigning national champion Virginia starts at No. 11.

Michigan State Madness

MSU's annual event that celebrates everything Spartan basketball is happening on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Breslin Center.

Doors to the Breslin Center open at 8:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Fans can get autographs up on the Breslin Center concourse upon arrival.

The formal program begins at 9:30 p.m. and features the introduction of the men's and women's basketball teams, followed by team scrimmages.

The evening also will include performances by the Spartan Marching Band and drumline, Michigan State cheerleaders, MSU dance team and Sparty.

