Michigan State football, Mel Tucker create Spotify playlists for fans of all tastes

Michigan State's football program under new head coach Mel Tucker has showcased its eclectic music tastes online.

Coaches and position groups have created Spotify music playlists for fans' listening pleasure. They range from 2Pac to Kansas.

Tucker, 48, recently unveiled his own "old school hip hop playlist" that has selections including Ice-T's "Colors" and Eminem's "Lose Yourself."

A link to all the Spartan selections can be found here.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no date has been set for Spartan football players to return to campus for practices and workouts.

MSU's season opener is still scheduled for Sept. 5 against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium.

Last week, Tucker held an Instagram Live chat with journalist Jemele Hill, a Detroit native and MSU alum.

You can check out Tucker's chat with Hill below.

