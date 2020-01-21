Michigan State faces two road games this week

The Michigan State men's basketball team takes to the road this week for a pair of Big Ten games.

The Spartans continue their pursuit of a third-straight Big Ten regular-season title and head coach Tom Izzo believe this could be a crucial week in helping them get to their final goal.

The Spartans are headed to Indiana Thursday and Minnesota on Sunday.

"Big week for us, one of those weeks where if you win a game or two you start separating. If you lose a game or two, the season's not even thought to be over because everybody's going to beat the h*** out of everybody the way I see it right now. We have 12 teams in the top 50. When you have 12 teams in the top 50 that means you have 12 teams capable of getting in the NCAA Tournament," Izzo said.

Michigan State does not return home to the Breslin Center until Wednesday, Jan. 29 when the Spartans host Northwestern.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.