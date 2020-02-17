Michigan State Football Signs Jordon Simmons to National Letter of Intent

Mel Tucker has his first signee as Michigan State's new football coach. Jordon Simmons, a three-star running back from Goergia, has decided to stay with the Spartans after not signing originally due to Mark Dantonio's retirement.

Details on Simmons from MSU below:

RB Jordon Simmons | Marietta, Ga. | McEachern High School | 6-0 | 192

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL DATA: Ranked one of the best running back prospects in the nation by Rivals.com (No. 32), ESPN.com (No. 39) and 247Sports (No. 53) . . . listed among the top overall players in the state of Georgia by ESPN.com (No. 57), Rivals.com (No. 61) and 247Sports (No. 81) . . . rated one of the top running backs in the state of Georgia by Rivals.com (No. 4) . . . named one of the top 250 overall players in the Southeast by ESPN.com . . . played for Coach Franklin Stephens at McEachern High School . . . compiled 2,383 rushing yards on 299 carries (8.0 avg.) with 34 rushing touchdowns and 40 overall TDs during his three years on varsity at McEachern High School . . . had nine 100-yard rushing games in high school . . . recorded 3,268 all-purpose yards (2,383 rushing, 632 receiving, 253 kick return) . . . rushed for 1,093 yards on 154 carries (7.1 avg.) and 16 touchdowns to help lead McEachern to the Region 3-7A title and a 12-1 record as a senior in 2019 . . . also had 15 receptions for 259 yards and one score . . . selected to the Marietta Daily Journal All-County Team for the second year in a row in 2019 . . . ran for a 75-yard touchdown in the Class 7A quarterfinals against North Gwinnett . . . had 17 carries for 144 yards and two TDs in a playoff win over North Forsyth . . . gained 111 yards on the ground and scored two TDs in the first round of the playoffs against North Paulding . . . named to the All-Region 3-7A and Marietta Daily Journal All-County First Team as a junior in 2018 . . . registered a career-high 1,107 rushing yards on 119 carries (9.3 avg.) with 17 touchdowns and five 100-yard games as a junior . . . had a career-high 189 yards on the ground and four TDs against Kennesaw Mountain on Oct. 19, 2018 . . . also hauled in 23 receptions for 373 yards and five TDs as a junior . . . son of Shon Simmons and Leslie Gray . . . his brother, Tyler, was a four-year letterwinner as a wide receiver for Georgia (2016-19).

