Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard announced late Friday afternoon his veteran point guard Zavier Simpson has been reinstated to the team. Simpson was held out of the Wolverines' game at Nebraska earlier this week for violating a team rule which was not made public. Simpson apologized on social media next to Howard's statement. The Wolverines are in New York to face Rutgers Saturday afternoon in Madison Square Garden.
Michigan Reinstates Simpson
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Fri 5:43 PM, Jan 31, 2020