The 103rd Michigan Open Golf Tournament has been rescheduled. It was due to begin June 8 at Grand Traverse Resort near Traverse City but was postponed because of the Corona Virus. The new dates announced Thursday are August 31-Sept. 3 and a pro am will be staged August 28-29. Details on the latter event will be announced soon. Eric Lilleboe, 32, an Okemos native is the defending champion.