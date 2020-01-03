Michigan C Cesar Ruiz says he's entering NFL draft

Michigan center Cesar Ruiz says he's forgoing his senior season and entering the NFL draft. Ruiz announced his intentions in a statement on social media Friday. Ruiz was named to the watch list for the 2019 Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy. Ruiz said since the day he touched a football, he knew he wanted to play in the NFL, and he's ready to make his dream a reality. No. 17 Michigan finished its season with a loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday.

