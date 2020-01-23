Mets make it official, announce Rojas as their new manager

The New York Mets made it official, hiring Luis Rojas as their manager to replace Carlos Beltrán. New York made the announcement a week after Beltrán departed without managing a game. Rojas, who had been the Mets quality control coach, was given a multiyear contract. Rojas became New York's fourth manager in the past 2 1/2 years - and third in four months. He is to be introduced Friday at a Citi Field news conference. Beltrán was let go last week as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

