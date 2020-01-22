Mets Hire New Manager

UNDATED (AP) - The New York Mets are staying in-house to replace ousted manager Carlos Beltrán.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday that the team is finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas.

The former minor league manager has been with the organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining Mickey Callaway's staff last season. Callaway was fired after the season, and Rojas interviewed for the vacancy in November before New York hired Beltrán.