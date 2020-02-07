Mendoza Leaves Mets Organization



LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jessica Mendoza will no longer be on ESPN's “Sunday Night Baseball” or work for the New York Mets front office after signing a contract extension with the network.

ESPN announced Friday that Mendoza will be an analyst on weekday games as well as making appearances on various network shows, including “SportsCenter” and “Baseball Tonight.”

Mendoza's increased appearances on ESPN have led her to resign as a baseball operations adviser to the Mets and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. She was hired as a Mets adviser last March.

Mendoza joined ESPN as a softball analyst and college football sideline reporter in 2007. She has been an MLB analyst since 2015 and was part of the “Sunday Night Baseball" booth for four seasons.

Her roles with the network and the Mets had been under discussion since the end of last season.

