Mel Tucker's first few months on the job far from normal due to coronavirus

New Michigan State Football Head Coach Mel Tucker has been on the job for a couple of months now, but the experience has been far from normal so far.

Not only is Coach Tucker trying to implement a new system with new staff, but the team can't practice together or meet together either.

"It's been different, it's been unexpected and we've had to adapt to the new normal and everything we do now is remote," Tucker said. "We meet with our players three days a week through Zoom with position meetings, unit meetings, offense defense and special teams installing our schemes. We're also using the Zoom applications to just connect and get to know our players a lot better. It's been crazy, yeah, we've had to do almost everything virtually and we can only do so much as it is. But the staff is adjusting and we're making the best of it at this time.

When it comes to giving back during the coronavirus, Coach Tucker said it is the least he can do.

"It's really the least that we could do. I just want to thank the doctors, the nurses, the frontline workers for everything that they do. What a tough circumstance and you can see the mental and physical toughness that they display day in and day out in serving our community.

If the coronavirus does not impact the football schedule, Coach Tucker will make his Michigan State head coaching debut on Saturday, Sept. 5 when Michigan State hosts Northwestern to start the season.

