McIlroy Says No More Golf With Trump

Rory McIlroy says he won't play golf with President Donald Trump again and probably won't get the invitation. He made his comments on the McKellar Journal podcast. He spoke about Trump toward the end of the lengthy interview. McIlroy says he enjoyed his time spent on the golf course with Trump in February 2017. But he says that doesn't mean he agreed with everything the president says. He says Trump has lacked diplomacy in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and has tried to politicize it. McIlroy says he hasn't played golf with Trump since 2017 “out of choice.”