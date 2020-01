FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history on Wednesday.

It will be the second coaching stop for the 56-year-old McCarthy. He won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay. The Packers won the Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago.

McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett, whose team missed the playoffs in the final year