Mayfield Limited This Week For Browns

BEREA, Ohio (AP) BEREA, Ohio (AP) -- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is limited in practice after injuring his left hip against Seattle. Mayfield was hurt on a run in the second quarter. He left the field briefly for treatment and tests but didn't miss a play in Cleveland's 32-28 loss Sunday. The Browns have a bye this week, giving Mayfield time to recover before Cleveland visits New England on Oct. 27.

 
