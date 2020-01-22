Mavericks Lose Key Player Powell

UNDATED (AP) - Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell will miss the rest of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.

The club confirmed Wednesday the diagnosis it had feared after Powell was injured in the first quarter of a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell is exploring his options on surgery.

The 28-year-old Powell went down with a non-contact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter Tuesday night. He was helped to the locker room while putting no weight on his right leg.

The injury came on the same night 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Porzingis returned after missing 10 games because of a sore right knee. Powell averaged 13 points on 71% shooting in the games Porzingis missed and was proving to be an effective sidekick.

Powell, in his sixth season in the NBA, has averaged nearly 10 points and six rebounds a game in 39 previous games.