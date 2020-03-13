Masters Postponed

UNDATED (AP) - Golf’s annual rite of spring won't happen this year. Augusta National has decided to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus. That means there will be no golf at least for the next month.

The decision came 12 hours after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan canceled four tournaments, starting with the final three rounds of The Players Championship and its $15 million purse.

The Masters had been scheduled for April 9-12. In a statement, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said he hoped the postponement puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its two other amateur events “at some later date.” It’s not clear when that would be. The private club traditionally closes in May and does not open for its members until October.

