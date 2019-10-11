Mason Clinch CAAC Red With Win Over Williamston

Even in the torrential rain, the Mason Bulldogs toughed out a gritty win at home against the Williamston Hornets, 20-9. Mason Quarterback Chance Strickland had a huge second half, especially with his legs, and was able to put the game away with a rushing touchdown late in the third. This win clinches the CAAC Red outright for the Bulldogs. After the win, Mason head coach Gary Houghton said, "Its a great feeling, you know we've come a long way. When I started this job three years ago, we were really struggling and we've slowly built into what we are now and I couldn't be prouder of these kids. To be outright league champs is a great feeling and we're already looking forward to next week. We've got a chance to answer a challenge of a great team like Portland who are also league champs so it's gonna be a great game."

Mason moves to 7-0 and as Houghton said, will play 7-0 Portland next week. Williamston drops to 4-3 and play Olivet in a week.