Mason Bulldogs Go Off-Leash For a 48-6 Victory Over Eaton Rapids

The Bulldogs got busy early in Eaton Rapids with two quick scores in the first half and never looked back to run away with it 48-6 over the Greyhounds.

Mason would open it up right away when Chance Strickland sent it long downfield for Jedian Acevedo who burnt his man and never looked back.

It would be Bulldogs once again on the scoreboard after halting Eaton Rapids defensively. Strickland gave an inside handoff to Mason Stewart right on the goal line. He lowers his shoulder on the doorstep for the touchdown through a sea of Greyhound tacklers.

The Bulldogs finish their season with a perfect mark of 9-0 on the year and look to keep the momentum rolling in the postseason.

Eaton Rapids walks away from their regular-season with two wins on the year.