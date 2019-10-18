Mason Beats Portland in Game of the Week

The Mason Bulldogs' defense has been strong all season and it was monumental in their biggest game of the season against Portland. The Bulldog defense only gave up three points all game, as both of Portland's touchdown's came on special teams. Mason wide receiver Jedian Acevedo was huge on the night, hauling in a spectacular touchdown catch and making the play that set up the winning touchdown. Mason improves to 8-0, their best start in school history. Their quest for an undefeated regular season concludes next week when they travel to Eaton Rapids. Portland loses their first game of the season and drops to 7-1; they play Montague in their last regular season game.