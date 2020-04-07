COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Maryland forward Jalen Smith intends to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining two years of eligibility. Smith averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore, helping the Terrapins to a 24-7 finish and a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. He ranked first in the conference and third nationally with 21 double-doubles. The 6-foot-10 star announced his plans to leave on Tuesday, saying, “The time is right for me to move forward to the next phase in my basketball career.”
Maryland Loses Jalen Smith
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Tue 4:31 PM, Apr 07, 2020