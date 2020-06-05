Maryland Football Workouts Begin June 15

UNDATED (AP) - The University of Maryland will begin allowing its football players to begin voluntary, individual workouts under the supervision of the sports medial staff on June 15. Football players will be permitted to return to campus on June 8 for medical screenings. The athletes will be tested for symptoms of COVID-19 on a daily basis. Maryland is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5 at home against Towson.

 
