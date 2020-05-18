MIAMI (AP) MIAMI (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Marlins will allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning Tuesday. The person says the rest of the complex in Jupiter, Florida, will remain closed. The source says the optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines.
Marlins Likely To Get Back To Practice
Associated Press
Posted: Mon 4:28 PM, May 18, 2020