Marlins Likely To Get Back To Practice

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim warms up before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By  | 
Posted:

MIAMI (AP) MIAMI (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Marlins will allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning Tuesday. The person says the rest of the complex in Jupiter, Florida, will remain closed. The source says the optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines. 

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus