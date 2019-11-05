Mark Dantonio talks about Joe Bachie's appeal

Michigan State Football Head Coach Mark Dantonio said don't bother asking him about Joe Bachie's appeal to the Big Ten.

He said he has nothing to do with it, it's in the hands of the trainers.

Bachie is prohibited from practicing with the team, but he can join his teammate for Saturday's home game against Illinois, which he plans to do.

Dantonio labeled Bachie, who is a two year team captain, as a student coach for the time he is suspended, which likely is for the remainder of this season, his senior year.

Dantonio said all players are made fully aware of what it legal and illegal the substances they can ingest at any time.

"Fully aware, it's constant education from us and our training staff every week. I won't second guess because we make them all fully aware of that aspect of it," Dantonio said.

In other news, the Spartans are taking on the Kentucky Wildcats, and it will be interesting to see how all of the young players on both teams handle the pressures of Madison Square Garden, the lively crowd, national television and an elite opponent.

