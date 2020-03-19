Mariners Shut Down Training Facility

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners have shut down their spring training facility in Arizona because of the virus outbreak and told their players to view the coming weeks as though they’re in offseason mode. Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said that the club decided to shutter the facility in Peoria, Arizona, for the time being. The Mariners had initially planned to keep the facility open and work with players in small, staggered groups of 10 after Major League Baseball announced it was delaying the start of the season. Dipoto said only a few players were showing up for those workouts and most of the 40-man roster had gone home.

