Mariners' Outfielder to Miss Early Part of Season

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is expected to miss the start of the regular season and likely needs to undergo core muscle surgery.

General manager Jerry Dipoto says Haniger suffered an injury during one of his offseason workouts.

Dipoto says the latest setback is tied to Haniger's injury issues from last season. Haniger missed the final 3 1/2 months of the season after suffering a ruptured testicle and then experiencing back issues during his recovery. Haniger could be ready to join the major league club by late April. He was an All-Star in 2018.

A year earlier, Haniger was an All-Star after hitting .285 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs and an OPS of .859.

Dipoto said the hope is that Haniger's recovery will take about six to eight weeks following the surgery. He could be ready to join the major league club sometime in late April.

