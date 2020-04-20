Manuel of Michigan To Take Pay Cut

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has announced he is taking a five per cent pay cut for the next year. The move is in response to the Corona Virus impact on Michigan's athletic budget and funds available. Manuel is in the fifth year of a contract that currently pays him $990,000 per year. The cut amounts to $49,500. Whether any other Michigan athletic staff members are taking pay cuts is unknown. Michigan's annual athletic budget is approximately $190 million.

 
