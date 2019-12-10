Manning May Be Done With Giants



EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning may have started his final game for the New York Giants.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur says Daniel Jones will return as the starting quarterback once his sprained right ankle heals. The coach adds he has not considered giving the-38-year-old Manning a final start at home either this weekend against Miami or in the regular-season finale on Dec. 29 against Philadelphia.

Shurmur says he wants to see how Jones looks Wednesday before considering whether to use the rookie first-round pick against the Dolphins on Sunday. The coach added if Jones is not ready, Manning starts.

