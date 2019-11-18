Malik Hall Named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State men’s basketball freshman forward Malik Hall (Aurora, Ill./Sunrise Christian Academy [Kan.]) was named the Big Ten Conference Co-Freshman of the Week, sharing the award with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.

The Spartans, ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches poll, posted a 76-73 win at then-No. 12 Seton Hall on Thursday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Thursday night.

Hall scored all 17 of his points in the second half and hit a game-winning layup with 26 seconds left to help spark MSU to the comeback win, as the Spartans used a 10-2 run over the final 2:40 of the game.

A 6-7 forward, Hall was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in the win, converting all three of his attempts from 3-point distance. He also grabbed five rebounds and had one steal.

This is the first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor of Hall’s career and he is the first MSU player to be named Freshman of the Week since Jaren Jackson Jr. was named on Jan. 29, 2018.

MSI returns home on Monday night, Nov. 18, hosting Charleston Southern at the Breslin Center. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. The CSU-MSU game will air live on BTN, with Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo calling all of the action. The Spartan Sports Network radio call can be heard on one of 38 affiliates and on the web at SpartanSportsNetwork.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga serving as the color analyst. The game can also be heard on Sirius 137, XM 195 and Internet 957.

