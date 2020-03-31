Major Leaguers Pay Adjusted

NEW YORK (AP) - Gerrit Cole, Mike Trout and other veteran major leaguers will receive $4,775 per day in advance pay for the first 60 days of the season during the stoppage caused by the coronavirus, a total of $286,500. That's just 2.5% percent of the $193,548 the New York Yankees pitcher and Los Angeles Angels outfielder were scheduled to earn each day from their $36 million salaries, tied for the major league high. The daily total was obtained by The Associated Press after it was confirmed by MLB and the players' association following their agreement on how to proceed during the stoppage.