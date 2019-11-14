The major league minimum salary will rise to $563,500 next season, a hike of $8,500. The increase is calculated as the rise from October to October in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers.
Major League Minimum Salary To Increase
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Thu 3:44 PM, Nov 14, 2019
