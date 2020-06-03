Major League Baseball Still Has No Deal



NEW YORK (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball has rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season in the pandemic-delayed season with no additional salary cuts and told the union it did not plan to make a counterproposal. MLB had proposed an 82-game regular season with opening day June 30 and ending Oct. 31. MLB told the union it had no interest in extending the season into November, when it fears a second wave of the coronavirus could disrupt the postseason and jeopardize $787 million in broadcast revenue.

