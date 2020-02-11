Maine Sports Betting Proposal Dead

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A sports betting proposal in the Maine Legislature is dead. The Maine House on Tuesday failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to override a veto by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. Mills said she was “unconvinced” that the majority of Mainers were ready to endorse legalized betting on competitive athletic events. In New England, New Hampshire and Rhode Island allow sports betting. 

 
